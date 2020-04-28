KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Severe weather is expected tonight across most of north and central Texas as a squall line moves south through the area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas.
"Damaging winds will be the main threat tonight," stated the NWS. "Large hail and a few tornadoes will also be possible through the overnight hours."
Storms are expected to move into north Texas between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and clear the southern counties of north Texas Wednesday morning.
Residents are advised to stay weather aware.