MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite experienced a domestic wastewater spill from a 30-inch sewer main located at 3500 Lawson Road this morning. The wastewater spill began at approximately 11:45 a.m. The volume spilled was estimated at 200,000 gallons at 4:45 p.m.
City of Mesquite and North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) staff are on site and working diligently to minimize the impact. The wastewater spill is traveling beyond the city’s boundaries into South Mesquite Creek, which flows into the East Fork of the Trinity River. City staff are monitoring the impacted area and will initiate appropriate cleanup activities.
The spill does not impact the potable water system. Drinking water delivered by the City of Mesquite is safe for human use and consumption. City staff have notified the appropriate local governmental officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Regional Office regarding this event.
Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected if necessary prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
The public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.