KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Yesterday, the SPCA of Texas and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office removed 18 allegedly abandoned dogs —13 dogs and five newborn puppies— from a property near Kemp, Texas.
The owner previously relinquished custody of the animals. All the animals were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center (Dealey Rescue Center) where they are being assessed and cared for by medical and behavioral staff. They will be evaluated for adoption or placement on a case-by-case basis.
The SPCA of Texas became involved in the case of alleged animal abandonment after receiving a call from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office with a request to remove the animals and provide for their care. One of the owners currently is incarcerated and the other is no longer on the property.
All of the dogs were found roaming freely on the property. None were receiving proper care. They appear to be suffering from various health issues, including fleas, ticks, hair loss, poor body condition and other ailments.
To support the SPCA of Texas’ efforts to rescue, heal and find homes for animals from cases of cruelty and neglect, please visit www.spca.org/give.