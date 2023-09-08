FORNEY, Texas — A stalled wide-load transport convey is causing major delays on U.S. Highway 80 in Forney and into Dallas County.
The convey has been stalled on westbound U.S. Highway 80 for more than an hour while crews work to determine how to transition through the narrow construction zone at the East Fork Trinity River overpasses.
Westbound traffic is backed up approximately 4 miles to Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 where most vehicles are diverting off the highway.
Eastbound on-looker delays are backed up approximately 5 miles to just east of Beltline Road.