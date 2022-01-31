KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A strong winter system is expected to bring big changes mid-week with the arrival of an arctic cold front, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
"There is potential that rain will change over to a wintry mix over western north Texas Wednesday afternoon then spread across the entire region overnight," stated the NWS. "Wintry mix remains possible Thursday across much of North and Central Texas."
"Challenging" or "Dangerous" travel conditions may develop beginning late Wednesday and extending through early Friday, stated the NWS.
Area residents are asked to track the forecast over the next few days as changes are likely to come as the arctic front nears.
Ice, snow, and sleet are more likely to accumulate over North Texas, primarily alone and east of Interstate Highway 35 and north of Interstate 20, with lower probabilities further south.
"Prepare your home by wrapping your outdoor plumbing, getting rock salt and shovels for driveways and sidewalks," stated the NWS. "Stock up on non- perishable food and/or food that can be cooked without electricity. Get bottles of water or fill a bathtub with potable water as well as a first aid kit. Drip your faucets during the freeze. Prepare for a power outage with fire wood, batteries, flashlights, etc. Do not use candles as your primary light source. Prepare your vehicle with a full tank of gas, an extra charger, ice scrapes, and blankets in case you are stranded."