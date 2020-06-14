TERRELL, Texas — A Terrell-area home was destroyed in an early morning fire.
At approximately 1:35 a.m., the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 1300 block of Yellow Rock Road, just off of Abner Road and southeast of Terrell.
An immediate call for mutual aid was requested from the College Mound Fire Department and the Kaufman Fire Department.
"Firefighters arrived to heavy fire from a double wide mobile home," read a statement from the College Mound Fire Department.
"Firefighters battled the blaze and were on scene for almost three and a half hours," continued the department's statement. "Sadly the home was destroyed."
The resident escaped the fire with only minor injuries and was assessed by CareFlite EMS on scene.
The Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.