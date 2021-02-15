TERRELL, Texas (Terrell Fire Department) — Two residents at Country View Manor Nursing Home, located at 1900 N. Frances, sustained minor injuries after a ceiling collapsed Monday afternoon.
Terrell FD personnel responded to the call at approximately 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a broken pipe in the attic was responsible for the collapse and determined that four rooms in the affected wing had sustained damage.
“ Our primary concern was the safety of the residents, said TFD Chief Shane LeCroy. “Two residents sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for assessment.”
TFD personnel removed water and debris, shut down the wing, and relocated the remaining residents to another part of the facility.