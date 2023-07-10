TERRELL, Texas — Today, the Terrell Fire Department held its official "push-in" ceremony for its new brush truck, Brush 621.
"The Push-in ceremony dates back to the days of horse drawn fire apparatus that had to be literally pushed back into the fire station after each call," read a statement from the department.
Brush 621 was pushed into Station 2.
"We would like to give a big thank you to Assistant Chief, Dustin Conner, for all the hard work he put into finding the department a state funded grant which paid for Brush 621 and various other equipment as well," continued the statement.
"We would also like to thank Mayor Rick Carmona for joining us this morning and Chaplain Gary Weems for praying over our new apparatus as we place it into service."