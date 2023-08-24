TERRELL, Texas — A pedestrian, who was found critically injured in a hit-and-run incident in Terrell, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Authorities are now seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect involved in this severe criminal investigation.
On Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at around 7:02 a.m., Terrell Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call from a passerby who reported a seriously injured man lying in the grass on the side of the road in the 700 block of E. Moore Ave. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Jefferson Moufa, of Kingwood, Texas, who was listed as homeless in Terrell P.D. records.
Responding Terrell Fire Department personnel quickly dispatched a Careflite helicopter to transport Moufa to Parkland Hospital for additional treatment once he was stabilized. The initial investigation by Advanced Traffic Inv., with assistance by the Patrol Division, suggested that Moufa was struck by an unknown vehicle, which then fled the scene.
Moufa was in surgery at Parkland Hospital and listed in critical condition until his death on Tuesday. Terrell Police Department is now urging anyone with information related to this investigation to call Acc. Inv. S.W. Johns at 469-474-2656. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.