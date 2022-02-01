TERRELL, Texas — In consideration of this week’s inclement weather forecast, all Terrell ISD schools and offices will be closed Thursday, February 3. We will continue to monitor weather and road conditions, and a decision will be made on Thursday regarding Friday operations.
This closure will not have any impact on the school calendar and will not need to be made up. All school-related activities will be canceled for Thursday.
Updated information relating to closures will be posted on the Terrell ISD website at www.terrellisd.org/weather as well as social media channels.
En consideración al pronóstico de las inclemencias del tiempo de esta semana, todas las escuelas y oficinas de Terrell ISD estarán cerradas el jueves 3 de febrero. Continuaremos monitoreando el clima y las condiciones de las carreteras y se tomará una decisión el jueves con respecto a las operaciones del viernes.
Este cierre no tendrá ningún impacto en el calendario escolar y no será necesario reemplazarlo.
La información actualizada relativa a los cierres se publicará en el sitio web de Terrell ISD en www.terrellisd.org/weather, así como en las redes sociales.