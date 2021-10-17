TERRELL, Texas — On October 15, 2021, the Terrell Independent School District held a ceremony to rename the Multipurpose Center in honor of Bernard Derrick, a student-athlete tragically struck and killed by lighting in 1977.
Derrick was struck by lightning on the Terrell High School practice football field on September 7, 1977.
"His death had a significant impact on high school and college level athletic programs across the nation," read a statement from the Terrell ISD.
The Bernard Derrick Multipurpose Center serves as a safe practice facility for student athletes.
"It was a beautiful morning to celebrate the life and legacy of a beloved Terrell Tiger," stated the district.