TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is searching for a teen missing since January 19, 2023, according to a statement from the department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing is 16-year-old Dixie Waligura of Terrell, Texas. She is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, 5'7", and approximately 164 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrell Police Department at (469) 474-2700, 911, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.