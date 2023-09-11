TERRELL, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the City of Terrell held its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fire Station 1.
The ceremony began promptly at 7:30 a.m., with the color guard posting the colors, and then the bell rang, five rings for each event that morning. The first five were for the World Trade Centers, the second five for the Pentagon, and the final five for Flight 93, which crashed after the passengers took control of the plane from the hijackers planning to hit the nation's capital.
During Mayor Rick Carmona's remarks, he said that today is about remembering and honoring the first responders of 9/11.
“Today, we remember and honor the first responders of 9/11,” said Carmona. “We stand together as a nation, united in not only our grief but our resolve to build a better future in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice that day.”
The Mayor continued by saying that 9/11 forever changed how we view our nation and world.
“We have been changed as a nation and how we view ourselves and our world,” said Carmona. “For those affected personally, the loss of loved ones who didn’t get a chance to speak to their dad, mother, uncle, or aunt that night because of things that unfolded that day. Their lives have been changed forever.”
Over the weekend in Dallas, the annual 9/11 Memorial Stairclimb took place with local departments walking up the stairs of a downtown skyscraper in memory of those who perished on September 11, 2001.