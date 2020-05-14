KEMP, Texas — Three people were injured in an overnight dog attack in the Kemp area and, police say, the same dogs were involved in a similar attack in March.
The two dogs involved in the attack were humanely euthanized at a local veterinarian earlier today.
At approximately 2 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call of a dog attack in the 8000 block of Horseshoe Circle — which is located just outside the city limits of Kemp along U.S. Highway 175.
"The owner reported he had gone outside because one of the other residents had a fire going near his truck, it was then the dogs began to attack," read a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in response to an inForney.com request for additional information. "As he cried for help, the other residents came out to help and were also bitten."
Three adult residents had been bitten by two of the owner's three dogs during the attack. At least one of the injured persons was airlifted to an area hospital and the other two were reportedly taken by ground ambulance. The owner of the dogs was treated on scene by emergency medical services.
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Investigator Jolie Stewart says all three have since been treated and released.
In March 2020, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the same residence after receiving reports of two people who had been bitten by the same dogs. After following the required quarantining procedures, the case was closed, according to the sheriff's office.