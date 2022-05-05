KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Tornado Watch and a Flash Flood Warning are in effect for Kaufman County until later this evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Threats include a couple of tornadoes, hail up to 2", and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.
The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 3 p.m. At noon, emergency management reported flooding in Kaufman with several road closures. Flash flooding is already occurring.
Stay weather aware and have a plan in place in the event a warning is issued for your area, says the NWS.
"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," stated the NWS. "Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads."