KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE [2:35p.m.] — At 2:35 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for portions of north Texas, including Kaufman County, until 9 p.m.
The Tornado Watch also includes Colling, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Montague, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Tarrant, Van Zandt, and Wise Counties.
A previous Tornado Watch in the north Texas region included Anderson, Falls, Freestone, Leon, Limestone, Milam, and Robertson Counties through 5 p.m.
ORIGINAL — Strong to severe thunderstorms are anticipated for our region this afternoon, ahead of a dryline, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
With the storms, large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, are possible, stated the NWS.
Kaufman County should expect the timing of the hazards between noon and 10 p.m., according to the latest forecasts from the NWS.
Residents should stay weather aware and monitor local weather this afternoon.
A chance of isolated thunderstorms returns on Friday and Friday night. These storms are not likely to be severe but may be accompanied by small hail and lightning.