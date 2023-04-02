KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of north Texas, including Kaufman County, until 11 p.m. on Sunday.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook, issued by the NWS, there is a chance of thunderstorms across the entire region this afternoon through this evening. Severe thunderstorms are expected with a risk for large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a few tornadoes.
An isolated thunderstorm or two could develop along the dryline late Monday afternoon into Monday evening and contain large hail and damaging wind gusts. Greater coverage of thunderstorms is expected Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, primarily along and east of the I-35 corridor. All modes of severe weather will be possible.
Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions are expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, mainly west of I-35.