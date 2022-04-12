FORNEY, Texas — The Nation Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Tornado Watch for much of north Texas, including Kaufman County, until 11 p.m.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued at 2:15 p.m., thunderstorms are possible across nearly all of North and Central Texas this evening and tonight with a potential for severe storms.
The primary hazards are large hail and damaging winds, but a few tornadoes are also possible.
"Conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms, containing a couple of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter," stated the National Weather Service. "Stay weather aware! Be prepared to act should a warning be issued for your location!"
There is also an elevated fire threat this afternoon west of US-281 where dry, very warm and breezy weather is expected.
Thunderstorm chances continue Wednesday morning, especially south of I-20 and east of I-35. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and hail the most likely hazards.
The fire threat will become elevated west of I-35 Wednesday afternoon when it becomes windy and dry behind a weak cold front.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday though Monday across much of North and Central Texas.