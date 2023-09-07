FORNEY, Texas — On Friday, September 8, 2023, at 7 a.m., a transformer weighing around 620,000 pounds will make its way through Forney to Lake Ray Hubbard.
This evening, the City of Forney issued an alert urging drivers to prepare for delays and plan their morning routes accordingly. The route will go from westbound Highway 80 onto Pinson Road to Clements Drive and then back onto Highway 80 in Sunnyvale.
“On Friday morning around 7 a.m., a large transformer en route to Lake Ray Hubbard will be making its way through the city. Please be prepared for potential delays as this slow-moving convoy makes its way along the following route: Hwy 80 westbound onto Pinson Road (FM 740), onto Clements Drive (FM 460), and back onto 80 westbound into the Town of Sunnyvale. We ask everyone to plan your travels accordingly to minimize any inconveniences.”
It’s taken more than a week to get the transformer to the area from South Texas. Earlier today, it made its way through Terrell. People in the area immediately went to Facebook to post photos of this extraordinary event.
According to sources, the transformer will provide power to around 125,000 homes once installed.