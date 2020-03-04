KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted and a child was injured in a major crash on westbound Interstate 20 in eastern Kaufman County on Wednesday afternoon.
Both lanes of westbound Interstate 20 were closed as a result of the crash. As of 4:24 p.m., on lane has reopened and crews are working to open the second lane.
Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com the crash involved a westbound traveling 18-wheeler and a westbound traveling Buick Rendezvous. Citing preliminary crash investigation, Bradford says the driver of the Rendezvous leaned down to pick up something and struck the back of the 18-wheeler.
Two adults from the Rendezvous were airlifted to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas, with non-life threatening injuries. A child in the vehicle was taken by ground ambulance to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash occurred on westbound Interstate 20 just west of Farm-to-Market (FM) 2965 near the Kaufman-Van Zandt County line.
The Elmo Fire Department responded to the scene with mutual aid from the College Mound Fire Department. The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, CareFlite, UT Health East Texas, and PhiMed also responded, among other agencies.