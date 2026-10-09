Forney ISD Band Director Receives Prestigious National Recognition from CMA Foundation

FORNEY, Texas — The musical heartbeat of Forney Independent School District is ringing louder than ever this week as the district celebrates a major national achievement. Corey Graves, the band director at Themer Middle School, has been named a three-time recipient of the CMA Foundation award, solid...

Forney ISD Band Director Receives Prestigious National Recognition from CMA Foundation

FORNEY, Texas — The musical heartbeat of Forney Independent School District is ringing louder than ever this week as the district celebrates a major national achievement. Corey Graves, the band director at Themer Middle School, has been named a three-time recipient of the CMA Foundation award, solidifying his status as one of the nation’s premier music educators.

A National Spotlight on Local Talent

The CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association, presents these awards to educators who demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to music education. Following the announcement, Graves appeared on local news to discuss the honor and, more importantly, to advocate for the necessity of music programs in public schools.

For Graves, the award is about more than just accolades; it is about the transformative power of the arts. "Music is the story of people," Forney ISD Fine Arts Facebook shared. "Every artist, every song, and every stage has roots somewhere. Those roots are nurtured in classrooms, rehearsal rooms, and by educators who believe in the power of music to shape lives."

Cultivating Growth in Forney ISD

As Forney ISD continues to navigate rapid enrollment growth—now serving over 17,000 students—the district has placed a high priority on maintaining quality extracurricular programs that offer students a sense of belonging. The recognition of Graves highlights the dedication of the staff at the Themer and Rhea Middle School band programs, where students are encouraged to find their unique voices through performance.

District officials expressed their gratitude to the CMA Foundation for highlighting the vital role of music teachers. By fostering an environment where students can develop confidence, creativity, and discipline, educators like Graves are preparing students for success well beyond the rehearsal room.

Community Pride

The achievement has been met with widespread support from the Forney community. Parents and students alike have taken to social media to celebrate the news, noting that Graves’ passion for his students is evident in every performance and practice session.

"Corey’s recognition is not just a personal achievement," the district stated in a recent release. "It is a reflection of the incredible work happening at our campuses, the commitment of Forney ISD, and the musical talent and spirit of Texas."

As Forney ISD continues to expand, the district remains committed to supporting educators who go above and beyond to "tend the roots" of their students, ensuring that the arts remain a cornerstone of the student experience in the growing Forney community.

Congratulations to Corey Graves on this well-deserved national honor.