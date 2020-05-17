COLLEGE MOUND, Texas — Two people were injured in an ATV rollover crash in the College Mound area of eastern Kaufman County.
At approximately 9:31 p.m., the College Mound Fire Department was dispatched to the crash at County Road 118 and County Road 121. There, a nearby resident heard cries for help, responded, located the crash, and called 911.
A man and woman had been ejected from the ATV, according to firefighters.
One of the patients was airlifted by CareFlite medical helicopter and the other was taken by ground ambulance, according to the College Mound Fire Department.