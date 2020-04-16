LINDALE, Texas — The search for two teenage females who ran away from a group home in Lindale, Texas, continues nearly a month after they were reported missing, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
16-year-old Kirstin Millerd and 14-year-old Lynette Webb left a group home in Lindale on March 19, 2020, and were supposedly heading to Longview, Texas, Smith County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Larry Christian tells inForney.com.
"Since that time there has been no other information on their whereabouts," he said.
Webb has ties to the Henderson County area, south of Kaufman County, and Millerd has ties to the Panola County area, which is located east of Tyler along the Louisiana-Texas border.
Millerd is described as a white female, 5’7”, 240 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. Webb is described as a white female, 5’4”, 110 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at (903) 566-6600 or your local law enforcement agency. Smith County Investigator Jennifer Stockwell can be reached at (903) 533-1880 ext. 26.