KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing improvements to US 80 (from Farm to Market Road 460 to Spur 557) and Spur 557 (from US 80 to I-20), a total length of approximately 12.1 miles in Kaufman County, Texas.
This notice advises the public that TxDOT will be conducting an in-person and online virtual public meeting on the proposed project. The same information will be available at both the in-person and virtual meetings.
In-Person Meeting
Thursday, July 28, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Brown Middle School Cafeteria
1050 Windmill Farms Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
Virtual Meeting
Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. through
Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US80-Spur557
This is not a live event
The in-person meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be an open house format where the public may come and go at their convenience. Staff will be available to answer questions and take comments. The virtual meeting can be viewed beginning Thursday, July 28, 2022, starting at 5:30 p.m. through Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. The virtual public meeting materials will be posted to the project website at www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US80-Spur557 and will consist of a prerecorded video presentation that includes both audio and video components, along with other exhibits. The virtual public meeting is not a live event. If you do not have internet access, please call Jonathan Stowe, P.E. at (214) 320-6158 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process. Please note the materials will not be available until Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.
Proposed improvements consist of reconstructing US 80 from FM 460 to Spur 557 from a four-lane divided to a six-lane divided highway with auxiliary lanes and a concrete barrier along the centerline. Proposed improvements along Spur 557 also consist of reconstructing Spur 557 from a four-lane divided to a six-lane divided highway with auxiliary lanes and a concrete barrier along the median. Both US 80 and Spur 557’s proposed improvements would include adding continuous two to three-lane, one-way frontage roads in each direction along the proposed project to fill existing frontage road gaps and to remove existing two-way frontage roads. Ramping improvements, bridge reconstruction, shared use paths and sidewalks are proposed for both US 80 and Spur 557. The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require approximately 56 acres of additional rightof-way and potentially displace two residences, one business, and two non-residential structures (billboards). Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses. Information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program and services and benefits for those displaced and other affected property owners, as well as information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction, can be obtained from the TxDOT district office by calling (214) 320-6675 or by visiting the project website.
Any maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project are available for inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at TxDOT Dallas District, 4777 E. U.S. Highway 80, Mesquite, Texas 75150. Project materials are also available online at www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US80-Spur557. These materials will also be available in hard copy form for review at the in-person option.
The in-person public meeting option will be conducted in English. If you need an interpreter or document translator because English is not your primary language or you have difficulty communicating effectively in English, one will be provided to you. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. If you need interpretation or translation services or you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the virtual public meeting or in-person option, please contact the TxDOT Public Information Office at 214-320- 4480 no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Advance notice is required as services and accommodations require time to arrange.
Comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested and may be submitted by mail to the TxDOT Dallas District, c/o Jonathan Stowe, P.E., 4777 E. U.S. Highway 80, Mesquite, Texas 75150 or by email to Jonathan.Stowe@txdot.gov. Verbal comments may be submitted by leaving a voicemail at (833) 933-0440. All comments must be received on or before Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Responses to comments received will be available online at www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US80-Spur557, once they have been prepared. If you have any general questions or concerns regarding the proposed project or the virtual public meeting or in-person option, contact Jonathan Stowe P.E., at (214) 320-6158 or by email at jonathan.stowe@txdot.gov.
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by TxDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated Dec. 9, 2019, and executed by FHWA and TxDOT.