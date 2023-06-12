VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Patrol Sergeant Jeremy McCoy, who died in an off-duty vehicle crash on Sunday.
McCoy had started his law enforcement career as a telecommunications operator at the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in 2006.
According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, June 11, 2023, around 4:15 p.m., McCoy was traveling southbound on Highway 198, near the Phalba area of Van Zandt County, when he collided with another vehicle.
One of McCoy's children was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital with what were described by police as non-life threatening injuries. McCoy was pronounced deceased at the scene.
McCoy had been employed by the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office since May 2022 and was promoted to patrol sergeant in September 2022.
He leaves behind a wife and four children.
"Please keep Sgt. McCoy’s family, both blood and blue, in your thoughts and prayers," read a statement from the sheriff's office.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Sgt. Jeremy McCoy of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office," read a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.