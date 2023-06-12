Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.