Why So Much of “Forney” Is Actually in Dallas Territory

Published: April 8, 2026 By Jennifer Jacobs
Why So Much of “Forney” Is Actually in Dallas Territory

Forney, TX- If you have ever looked at a map around Forney and wondered why some nearby land is not really “Forney” at all, the answer goes back more than 50 years and starts with Lake Ray Hubbard.

A lot of land people think of as part of the Forney area is actually in Dallas’ extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ. An ETJ is land outside a city’s limits where that city still has certain legal authority over future growth and development.

That is the key to understanding the map east of Dallas.

Dallas’ reach into this area did not begin because of modern suburban growth. It began because Dallas wanted access to a major future water source. In 1963, Dallas annexed a strip of land between Mesquite and Garland to reach the site of a proposed new lake. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Dallas negotiated with nearby cities over how the lake area would be developed.

Then came the major expansion.

In 1975, Dallas annexed about 39 square miles for the development of Lake Ray Hubbard. That move expanded Dallas’ ETJ five miles into unincorporated parts of Rockwall and Kaufman counties. That meant Dallas secured legal influence over future development in a large area long before many people thought of it as part of greater Forney.

The lake project itself was a major regional undertaking. Construction on Lake Ray Hubbard began in the 1960s as Dallas worked to secure a long-term water supply. That infrastructure decision ended up shaping not just the shoreline, but the legal map far beyond it.

That history still matters today.

When residents see neighborhoods, roads, and developments that feel tied to Forney, it is easy to assume the land must be under Forney’s control. But ETJ lines do not follow what feels local. They follow legal boundaries, and those boundaries were shaped decades ago by Dallas’ annexation decisions tied to the lake.

That is why some land that looks and feels like Forney is still, on paper, in Dallas territory.

In plain English, Dallas got there first. Because Texas law does not allow overlapping ETJs, land that fell into Dallas’ ETJ could not simply become Forney ETJ later unless the boundaries were changed.

So the strange-looking map around Forney is not a mistake. It is the result of a decades-old decision tied to Lake Ray Hubbard, Dallas water planning, and the legal rules governing city growth in Texas.

Learn More

Related Articles

Forney Police Department Named Guardians of the Flame After Raising $10,000 for Special Olympics
Forney Police Department Named Guardians of the Flame After Raising $10,000 for Special Olympics

Forney Police Department Named Guardians of the Flame After Raising $10,000 for Special Olympics

During Tuesday night’s City of Forney Council meeting, the Forney Police Department received a formal honor from Special Olympics Texas. The department was presented with a ceremonial torch, officially designating the agency as Guardians of the Flame. This recognition follows the department’s succes...

April 9, 2026 Read More
Default Divorce Overturned: Appeals Court Says Missing Service Record Made Decree Void
Default Divorce Overturned: Appeals Court Says Missing Service Record Made Decree Void

Default Divorce Overturned: Appeals Court Says Missing Service Record Made Decree Void

April 9, 2026 Read More
The Investor Rental Takeover: Sarah Salgado on the Challenges Facing Forney’s Neighborhoods
The Investor Rental Takeover: Sarah Salgado on the Challenges Facing Forney’s Neighborhoods

The Investor Rental Takeover: Sarah Salgado on the Challenges Facing Forney’s Neighborhoods

April 9, 2026 Read More
Serving Those Who Served: An Inside Look at the Kaufman County Veterans Services Department
Serving Those Who Served: An Inside Look at the Kaufman County Veterans Services Department

Serving Those Who Served: An Inside Look at the Kaufman County Veterans Services Department

The Kaufman County Veterans Services Department serves as a vital resource for those who have worn the uniform. As a full-service office, the department provides comprehensive assistance with veteran disability and pension claims, navigating dependent issues, managing appeals, and ensuring veterans ...

April 7, 2026 Read More
New $1.5 Billion Master-Planned Community Meraki Breaks Ground in Forney
New $1.5 Billion Master-Planned Community Meraki Breaks Ground in Forney

New $1.5 Billion Master-Planned Community Meraki Breaks Ground in Forney

Forney continues to see significant growth as Tellus Group, the developer behind major projects like Windsong Ranch, announced the official builder lineup for its newest venture. Meraki, a sprawling 1,079-acre master-planned community, is taking shape off Highway 80 and Route 548, marking a major in...

April 7, 2026 Read More
Forney Students Shine At FFA County Fair Event
Forney Students Shine At FFA County Fair Event

Forney Students Shine At FFA County Fair Event

April 6, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×