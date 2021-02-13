KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of north and central Texas, including Kaufman County, in anticipation of a major winter storm.
The Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. on Monday, for the entire region, according to the NWS.
"Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with 3-6 inches of total snow accumulations possible," stated the NWS. "Strong winds will lead to drifting and blowing snow, which as the possibility of reducing visibilities to 1 mile at times."
"Temperatures will be EXTREMELY cold, with near- blizzard conditions are possible," continued the NWS. "Hazardous travel is likely for several days due to icy bridges and roadways, and travel will become impossible and possibly life-threatening.... ...Travel is highly discouraged for Monday and Tuesday."
Wind chills as low as -15 for several days could induce hypothermia and frost bite, according to the NWS, so, those who have to venture outside are encouraged to bring the necessary clothing, tools, and supplies in their vehicles.
Light freezing drizzle began Saturday morning and is already creating hazardous driving conditions. Additionally, a wintry mix is expected this afternoon and additional freezing drizzle tomorrow morning.
"A stronger storm will move in Sunday. Wintry mix will transition into snow with heavy snow possible across most of the region Sunday night into Monday morning. Make sure to prepare for these conditions and dangerous cold temps through Tuesday."