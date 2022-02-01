KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of north Texas, including Kaufman County, for Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
The Winter Storm Watch, issued earlier today, warns of rain transitioning to freezing rain, to sleet, and snow.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Power outages and tree damage are also likely due to the ice and travel could be nearly impossible in certain areas during the morning and evening commutes.
With wind chills expected to be as low as 5 below zero, area residents could experience hypothermia if precautions aren't taken, stated the NWS.
Wednesday
Rain likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 37 by 5pm. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Rain before 4am, then rain or freezing rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 25. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible.
Thursday
Rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 1pm, then a chance of snow and sleet between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of snow after 4pm. Temperature falling to around 26 by 11am. North northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. East wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 57.