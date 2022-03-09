FORNEY, Texas — Winter weather is possible late Thursday night into Friday, which would bring with it hazardous travel and slippery ice, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas.
Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures are also expected.
"Temperatures will be cold enough for wintry precipitation across portions of North and Central Texas on Friday," stated the NWS.
Accumulations of snow and sleet may occur mainly northwest of Kaufman County but, according to the NWS, Kaufman County will likely see a wintry mix and cold rain.
"There are uncertainties in the forecast, so continue to monitor for updates this week as details are refined," stated the NWS.
Unseasonably cold conditions are expected Friday night as low temperatures fall into the 20s. North winds around 10 to 20 mph will result in wind chills in the single digits to low teens.
"Take precautions by avoiding extended time outside, dressing warmly if you have to get out, and protecting the 4 P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes."
The Texas Department of Transportation has also begun pre-treating bridges and overpasses in Collin, Denton, north of I-30 in Dallas, and Rockwall Counties.