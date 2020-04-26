KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A woman was ejected from her vehicle during single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 243 on Sunday evening.
At approximately 7:04 p.m., the College Mound Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on SH 243 in eastern Kaufman County.
Arriving units discovered an SUV had left the roadway, crashed through a fence, and overturned multiple times — ejecting the driver and sole occupant, according to the College Mound Fire Department.
"Due to the patient's injuries and the violent nature of the crash, a helicopter was launched to a nearby helipad to transport the woman to a Dallas-area trauma center," stated the department.
The highway was closed for approximately an hour while emergency personnel were on scene and has since reopened.