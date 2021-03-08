FORNEY, Texas — A woman was injured after being struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross Farm-to-Market (FM) 740 on Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com that, at approximately 11:49 a.m., on Monday, March 8, 2021, the pedestrian attempted to beat traffic while crossing FM 740 and was struck by a Ford F-250.
Bradford says the woman was lucky, in that it wasn't a direct impact. Instead, investigators say initially a separate pickup truck had swerved to miss the woman when the F-250 swerved to miss the first pickup truck — resulting in the F-250 sideswiping the other pickup truck and pedestrian.
The woman was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with two possible broken legs, according to police.