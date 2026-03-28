Forney Firefighters Celebrate Graduation from Paramedic Program

The Forney Fire Department is proud to announce the successful graduation of three of its dedicated firefighters from an intensive Paramedic course. Firefighters Aldaz, Janes, and Smith completed their training yesterday, marking a significant milestone in their professional development.In addition ...

Forney Firefighters Celebrate Graduation from Paramedic Program

The Forney Fire Department is proud to announce the successful graduation of three of its dedicated firefighters from an intensive Paramedic course. Firefighters Aldaz, Janes, and Smith completed their training yesterday, marking a significant milestone in their professional development.

In addition to finishing the rigorous program, all three firefighters have also passed their National Registry Exam, a testament to their hard work and commitment to advancing their skills in emergency medical services. This achievement not only enhances their individual capabilities but also strengthens the Forney Fire Department’s ability to serve the community.

About the Paramedic Course

Paramedic courses in Texas is a demanding program that typically spans from 9 to 16 months. It is designed to elevate the training of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) to a higher level of proficiency in advanced life support. The curriculum includes:

Comprehensive Classroom Lectures: In-depth theoretical instruction covers a wide range of medical topics.

Hands-On Skills Labs: Practical sessions allow students to develop and refine their skills in a controlled environment.

Clinical and Field Internship Rotations: Students gain real-world experience by working in hospitals and on ambulances, completing over 1,000 hours of hands-on training.

Prerequisites for Enrollment

To enroll in a Paramedic program, candidates must meet several prerequisites:

Current EMT Certification: Applicants must hold either a basic or advanced EMT certification.

Background Checks and Drug Screens: All candidates must pass these screenings as part of the application process.

CPR Certification: A valid CPR certification is often required before beginning the course.

Accreditation and Goals

The primary goal of the program is to prepare students for the National Registry Emergency Medical Technician (NREMT) Paramedic Exam, which is a necessary step for certification in Texas.

The Forney community can take pride in these graduates, who are now better equipped to provide life-saving care. As they step into their new roles, they embody the dedication and professionalism that the Forney Fire Department strives to uphold.