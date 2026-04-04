Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fatal Shooting on County Road 103

Kaufman County law enforcement officials are actively searching for two suspects following a fatal shooting that has left one teenager dead and another injured.The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a distress call at approximately 10:00 p.m. on March 26, 2026. The caller, reporting from the a...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fatal Shooting on County Road 103

Authorities seek public assistance as suspects remain at large

Kaufman County law enforcement officials are actively searching for two suspects following a fatal shooting that has left one teenager dead and another injured.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a distress call at approximately 10:00 p.m. on March 26, 2026. The caller, reporting from the area of County Road 103, stated that he and another individual had been shot. Deputies arrived at the scene shortly thereafter to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Kace Leatherwood and 18-year-old Luis Velez. Officials confirmed that Leatherwood succumbed to his injuries following the incident. The current medical condition of Velez has not been disclosed by authorities at this time.

Ongoing Investigation

The case has been transitioned to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigative division. To ensure a thorough review of the incident, local investigators are receiving assistance from the Texas Rangers and the United States Marshals Service.

As of Friday morning, both suspects remain at large. Law enforcement agencies are currently pursuing multiple leads, though no arrests have been announced.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information regarding the shooting or the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward. Residents with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office directly to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Source: Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office