Texas Bar Exam Results Released: Hundreds of Aspiring Attorneys Take the Next Step

Published: October 7, 2026 By InForney Legal News
Texas Bar Exam Results Released: Hundreds of Aspiring Attorneys Take the Next Step

AUSTIN, TX — Hundreds of aspiring attorneys across the Lone Star State received life-changing news this week as the Texas Board of Law Examiners officially released the results for the July 2026 Texas Bar Examination.

A Milestone Achievement

For recent law school graduates, the release of these results marks the culmination of years of rigorous academic training, grueling late-night preparation sessions, and two high-stakes days of testing. The examination, which covers a vast breadth of legal knowledge ranging from constitutional law to the intricacies of Texas civil practice, serves as the final gateway to professional practice.

What Comes Next

With the results now delivered directly to candidates, those who successfully passed the examination are one step closer to beginning their legal careers. The milestone clears the path for successful examinees to schedule their swearing-in ceremonies and complete the formal requirements for admission to the State Bar of Texas.

Accessing the Results

Whether you are checking on the status of a friend, family member, or a local graduate, the Texas Board of Law Examiners has provided a public, searchable database of the successful candidates.

You can view the complete, official list of passing examinees by visiting the Texas Board of Law Examiners Pass List.

Documents

Texas Bar Exam July 2026 Pass List

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